Zacks Investment Research Upgrades monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to “Buy”

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $449.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

MNDY opened at $371.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.76. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $47,316,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

