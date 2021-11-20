PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $40.37 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.