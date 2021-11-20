Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RLYB stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Analysts expect that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

