Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

