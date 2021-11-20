Cormark Weighs in on High Liner Foods Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.03 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$51,675. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

