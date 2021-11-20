B. Riley Weighs in on Seabridge Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Seabridge Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -538.72. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 22,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total value of C$501,998.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,534,650.62. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,748. Insiders sold a total of 103,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,868 in the last three months.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

