LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Insider Steve Flavell Sells 30,921 Shares

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £6,802.62 ($8,887.67).

LON LOOP opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.64. The company has a market cap of £21.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. LoopUp Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.