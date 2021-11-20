Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,347,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 3,254,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,347.0 days.

XYIGF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

