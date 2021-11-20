Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $194.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.71 and a 52 week high of $196.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

