PetroShale (PSH) to Release Earnings on Monday

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.85 million for the quarter.

Get PetroShale alerts:

Shares of PetroShale stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. PetroShale has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$213.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.