Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Acquires £28,000 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Dunn acquired 25,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Dunn acquired 50,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.51. Rotala PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The stock has a market cap of £15.28 million and a PE ratio of 27.73.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

