Head to Head Contrast: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) versus Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -45.32% N/A -28.35% Tricida N/A -350.15% -76.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tricida 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.61%. Tricida has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.01%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tricida.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $46.92 million 5.02 -$96.54 million ($1.10) -4.39 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($3.61) -2.12

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Tricida on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.