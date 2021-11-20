Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 430

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 376.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £899.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

