Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 430

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 376.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £899.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.