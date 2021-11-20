Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

MTOR opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

