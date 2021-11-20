Zacks: Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. TEGNA posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.02 on Friday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

