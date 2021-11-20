Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

TSE L opened at C$98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.59. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

