Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) to “Buy”

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

MILE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Metromile has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of Metromile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

