$441.09 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report $441.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.90 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

