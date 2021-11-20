Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.03. 4,937,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 82,270 shares valued at $4,627,515. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

