Brokerages Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $994.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report $994.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $966.03 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $928.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $45,866,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.