Cocos-BCX Price Hits $1.78 on Major Exchanges (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 159.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded up 119.7% against the dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $74.88 million and $438.24 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cocos-BCX

COCOS is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cocos-BCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

