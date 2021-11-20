Graviton Price Hits $1.96 on Major Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003350 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $21,442.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

