Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Trading Up 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 24,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.