Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce sales of $139.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.83 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $460.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. 473,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $897.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $14,380,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.