Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce sales of $139.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.83 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $460.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. 473,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $897.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $14,380,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.