$274.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce $274.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $276.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. 864,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.14 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.