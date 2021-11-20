Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of TS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 1,418,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,930. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

