Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce sales of $438.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.92 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 511,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,608. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

