Scorum Coins Price Up 12.1% This Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $6,482.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

