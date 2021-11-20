Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Down 0.2%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.