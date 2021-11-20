Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Trading Up 2.6%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.17 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.