ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

