Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

