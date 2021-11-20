JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) is scheduled to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

JPEI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 106.50 ($1.39). 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,250. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.43. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

