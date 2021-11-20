HYCON (HYC) Reaches One Day Volume of $101,123.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $663,162.13 and $101,123.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002205 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076452 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

