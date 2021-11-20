$33.64 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $33.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.78 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $123.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $126.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.92 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $173.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,537. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

