$33.64 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $33.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.78 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $123.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $126.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.92 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $173.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.
BRMK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,537. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
