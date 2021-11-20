$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce sales of $21.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.95 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in eGain by 104.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

EGAN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.78. 58,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,297. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

