Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 114.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $155,564.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,160.34 or 0.99230025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00048871 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00332560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00536123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00183748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,910,746 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

