Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 2.7%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 122,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 150,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 25.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86.

About Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

