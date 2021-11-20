Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $61.48. Approximately 1,135,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 982,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

