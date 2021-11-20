Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 1%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.05 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.05 ($0.75). Approximately 8,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock has a market cap of £189.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

