Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $184.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

