Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,552.07. 108,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,474.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,434.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $36,033,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

