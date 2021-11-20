American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,185. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

