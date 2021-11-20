ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $17.86 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 284,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,481. The company has a market cap of $368.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. ChromaDex has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $23.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 147,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 43,482 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

