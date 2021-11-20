Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 3,439,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.