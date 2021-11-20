X-CASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62,982.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $62,982.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.