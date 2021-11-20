Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Strong Sell

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

LTRX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 579,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.