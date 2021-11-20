Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $39.50

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 34.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AdaptHealth by 79.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 77,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 213,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,315. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

