XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,296. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

