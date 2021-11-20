CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.55 Million

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $58.70 million and approximately $30.55 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CYCLUB has traded up 167.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

